Netflix Added 2 New Movies And 1 New TV Show Today

After only adding one new program on Saturday, Netflix have released two new movies and one new TV series today. In a week where the streaming platform continue to add a diverse range of content, today we received the films Goldie and Woodshock, as well as season 1 of Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma, joining K-drama It’s Okay to Not be Okay‘s premiere yesterday.

For those unfamiliar, Woodshock is an A24 title starring Kirsten Dunst as a woman who begins experiencing strange hallucinations after taking a powerful drug. Most of the action revolves around Dunst’s character Theresa taking poison-laced joints that, rather than killing her, put her in an increasingly fragile mental state that turns fantastical. While Woodshock divided critics on its 2017 release, it looks to be worth checking out.

The other new movie today is Goldie, a Sam de Jong written-and-directed feature starring Slick Woods as the titular character, who chases a dream of being a dancer. Set in New York, Goldie picked up some decent buzz in 2019, with positive notices in Variety and the LA Times, among others.

For new series, meanwhile, we get Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma‘s anime, which focuses on cooking-themed battles and joins a long list of animated programs that Netflix have released this month.

For everything that hit the platform today, see below:

2 New Movies Added

Goldie (2019)

Woodshock (2017)

1 New TV Series Added

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (Season 1)

In terms of the top ten lists, 365 Dni (365 Days) maintains its top spot for movies, having enjoyed a successful response from subscribers, while Floor is Lava is currently the most popular series on the service. Also doing well on the film front are Lost Bullet and Feel the Beat, with The Order and 13 Reasons Why also performing strongly.

You can check out the full top 10 lists below:

Movies 1. 365 Days

2. Lost Bullet

3. Feel the Beat

4. Magnetic

5. The Nut Job

6. Da 5 Bloods

7. Wasp Network

8. The Darkness

9. Baby Mama

10. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse TV Series 1. Floor is Lava

2. The Order

3. 13 Reasons Why

4. Space Force

5. Avatar: The Last Airbender

6. Mr. Iglesias

7. The Politician

8. F is for Family

9. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

10. Sweet Magnolias

Moving forward, Netflix are gearing up for a busy July, which will include the return of The Umbrella Academy, as well as plenty of other content as the streaming giant consolidates its role in the market. What do you think of the new titles released today, though? Is there anything that stands out? As always, share your thoughts in the comments.