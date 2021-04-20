3 More Star Trek Movies Reportedly In Development

The confusion surrounding the big screen future of Star Trek shows no signs of abating, with two movies being announced in quick succession that will both be produced by J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot, but won’t be connected. Last month it was revealed that Discovery scribe Kalinda Vazquez had been tasked to write the script for one of them, leading to some speculation that it could be a feature-length spinoff to the popular show released as a Paramount+ exclusive.

However, a couple of weeks ago, the studio dated a mystery Star Trek movie for a June 2023 theatrical release that the majority of trades report isn’t the same one Vasquez is drafting as we speak, while Zachary Quinto once again reiterated the desire on the part of him and his Kelvin timeline crew to eventually get back aboard the Enterprise for their canonical fourth installment.

Star Trek Beyond Gallery 1 of 51

Click to skip



































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Star Trek 4 was just one of many ideas being tossed around at Paramount, with The Wrath of Khan producer Robert Sallin and director Nicholas Myer both making separate pitches to the boardroom, while Noah Hawley’s planned reboot was abandoned and Quentin Tarantino’s R-rated effort is still floating out there somewhere.

Where things will go from here remains to be seen, but insider Daniel Richtman now reports that there are three more Star Trek movies currently in development, but the tipster doesn’t say much more than that. Of course, it was just last month that he claimed that there were five feature projects in the works, and he didn’t offer any additional information that time, either. As per Richtman then, there are either three or five, new Star Trek films in the works, but it’s unclear if this is in addition to the two that we know are definitely on the cards, or if he’s including them in that count.