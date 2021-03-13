Wrath Of Khan Director Has Pitched A New Star Trek Movie To Paramount

The fourth installment in the Kelvin timeline remains surrounded by question marks, The Wrath of Khan producer Robert Sallin had conversations with Paramount that the studio decided not to move forward with, Noah Hawley’s planned reboot was placed on hold before he jumped ship to Hulu’s Alien series and Quentin Tarantino’s R-rated 1930s gangster movie still feels more speculative than anything else, but that hasn’t stopped even more potential Star Trek movies from being pitched behind the scenes.

Just last week it was announced that J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot would be producing a new film, which in itself raised plenty of questions. Paramount Plus is set to rely heavily on Star Trek content to expand its content library, and the script is set to be written by Discovery scribe Kalinda Vazquez, leading to talk that it could either be a streaming exclusive or a feature length Discovery spinoff, especially when it hasn’t been confirmed as a direct replacement for Abrams’ own Star Trek 4 with Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and the gang.

If that wasn’t enough, Wrath of Khan director Nicholas Myer has also been pitching the Paramount boardroom with a project that would fill in some gaps in the mythology, and could even lead to an expansive multimedia franchise covering both the big and small screens.

“My partner Steven-Charles Jaffe and I wrote a whole treatment and plan for a Star Trek feature film. We didn’t write a whole script. We wrote a very detailed treatment and a whole pitch doc with illustrations. It’s very comprehensive thing. And we first we took it to Alex Kurtzman, then we took it to J.J., and then we took it to Emma Watts at Paramount. It was a detailed proposal for what could have been a film, or it could have been a series, or it could have been a film leading to a series or a series leading to a film. It could be a series of films. Yeah, absolutely. This was an independent piece of the Star Trek universe based on holes in the chronology, which would allow for the insertion of original material.”

His Wrath of Khan producer Sallin didn’t find Paramount to be too receptive to his pitch as he told us in an exclusive chat, and based on the continued uncertainty surrounding the cinematic arm of Star Trek, his old collaborator Myer might not fare much better. That being said, Paramount are planning to drop a new show every quarter, so there’s plenty of new adventures on the way to keep fans occupied.