4 DC Movies Are Dominating Streaming Today

HBO Max was always going to use the DC Comics brand as one of the major driving forces behind the platform’s push for original content, and there are currently eleven feature length or episodic projects in the works for the streamer based on the company’s vast library of superhero assets.

That’s without even mentioning shows like Harley Quinn, Titans or Doom Patrol that originated elsewhere before becoming HBO Max exclusives, with WarnerMedia all-in on delivering as many comic book adaptations as humanly possible. With that in mind, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that four DC movies currently occupy the streamer’s Top 10 most-watched list as per FlixPatrol, covering most of the bases we’ve come to expect from the expanded universe.

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is in first, continuing to play well with subscribers despite bombing hard at the box office, where it still hasn’t recouped that $185 million budget. Just behind Task Force X’s second outing is animated feature Batman: The Killing Joke, proving that fans don’t mind if their DC adaptations come in two or three dimensions.

Down in fifth we’ve got Birds of Prey, which is presumably experiencing an uptick in interest following Harley Quinn’s return in The Suicide Squad and the announcement of Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary spinoff, while James Wan’s Aquaman resides in ninth position. Glance a little further down the rankings and you’ll see Zack Snyder’s Justice League lingering in fifteenth, all the more impressive when the recent home video release generated bumper sales figures.