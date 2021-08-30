A Classic Sylvester Stallone Movie Hits Netflix This Week

Sylvester Stallone‘s name seems to be everywhere right now. The action movie legend recently voiced fan-favorite character King Shark in DC’s The Suicide Squad, a role which landed him the honor of starring in a number one film across six separate decades. Next up, he’ll be relaunching The Expendables franchise, which just revealed its cast of returning stars and newcomers today.

In a bit of perfect timing, then, a classic Stallone flick is just about to debut on Netflix this week. Among the many new movies coming to the streaming giant’s library this week is Cliffhanger, one of the actor’s biggest hits of the 90s. The film, from Die Hard 2‘s Renny Harlin, also features John Lithgow, Janine Turner and Michael Rooker – who he’s since worked with again in both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and The Suicide Squad.

Cliffhanger sees Stallone – who also co-wrote the script – play Gabe Walker, a former mountain climber and rescue ranger who quit over guilt from failing to save his best friend’s girlfriend. He’s pulled back in, however, when he becomes involved in a heist of a U.S. Treasury plane flying through the Rocky Mountains. The film was a major success, earning $255 million at the worldwide box office.

Sylvester Stallone Teases The Expendables 4 With New Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unsurprisingly, given its popularity, the studio attempted to drum up a sequel – which would’ve been titled Cliffhanger 2: The Dam – but this ultimately never came to anything. Back in 2019, a female-fronted reboot was announced, with Ana Lily Armipour in the director’s chair and Jason Momoa linked to appear. This could potentially still happen, though word has been quiet on the project of late.

Aside from Expendables 4, Sylvester Stallone is also set to star in Universal dark original superhero movie Samaritan, coming in August 2022. Remember to catch Cliffhanger on Netflix from this Wednesday. Here’s the full list of everything else that’s coming to the platform this month.