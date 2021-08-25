Netflix Gets Over 100 New TV And Film Additions This September
September is a big month for Netflix, with over 100 titles planned to release. The additions range from original series like He-Man and the Masters of the Universe to classic films like Jaws. Here’s everything to watch out for this month.
On Sep. 10, Pokémon Journeys continues. Instead of receiving Part 5, the next season will be released as Part 1 of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, with a much anticipated cameo from Dawn and Piplup.
The hilariously disastrous baking show Nailed It! premiers its sixth season on Sep. 15, while He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is out on Sep. 16. Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: Revenge will make it to the platform on the same day.
Sex Education: Season 3 debuts on Sep. 17, and Dear White People continues in its fourth volume on Sep. 22. And for My Little Pony fans, some good news: The next film in the franchise, My Little Pony: A New Generation, releases Sep. 24.
Here’s the full list of upcoming Netflix titles:
September 1
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Blue Lagoon
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
How to Be a Cowboy
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
September 2
Afterlife of the Party
Final Account
Q-Force
September 3
Dive Club
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1
Sharkdog
Worth
September 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
September 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond
On the Verge
Untold: Breaking Point
September 8
The Circle: Season 3
Into the Night: Season 2
JJ+E
September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
The Women and the Murderer
September 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Kate
Lucifer: The Final Season
Metal Shop Masters
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
Prey
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
September 13
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Additional episodes)
September 14
A StoryBots Space Adventure
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2
You vs. Wild: Out Cold
September 15
Nailed It!: Season 6
Nightbooks
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher
Too Hot To Handle Latino (new episodes added weekly)
September 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys
September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya
Chicago Party Aunt
The Father Who Moves Mountains
Sex Education: Season 3
Squid Game
The Stronghold
September 19
Dark Skies
September 20
Grown Ups
September 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2
September 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl
Dear White People: Volume 4
Intrusion
Jaguar
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
September 23
Je Suis Karl
September 24
Blood & Water: Season 2
Ganglands (Braqueurs)
Jailbirds New Orleans
Midnight Mass
My Little Pony: A New Generation
The Starling
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
September 28
Ada Twist, Scientist
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!
September 29
The Chestnut Man
Friendzone
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1
No One Gets Out Alive
Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love
September 30
Love 101: Season 2
Luna Park
The Phantom
A few titles are leaving the service this month as well, including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World on Sep. 15. On the 30th, The Karate Kid series, three Austin Powers films, Kung Fu Panda 1 and 2, and several Star Trek seasons will be removed from the platform.