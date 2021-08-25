Netflix Gets Over 100 New TV And Film Additions This September

September is a big month for Netflix, with over 100 titles planned to release. The additions range from original series like He-Man and the Masters of the Universe to classic films like Jaws. Here’s everything to watch out for this month.

On Sep. 10, Pokémon Journeys continues. Instead of receiving Part 5, the next season will be released as Part 1 of Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, with a much anticipated cameo from Dawn and Piplup.

The hilariously disastrous baking show Nailed It! premiers its sixth season on Sep. 15, while He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is out on Sep. 16. Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: Revenge will make it to the platform on the same day.

Sex Education: Season 3 debuts on Sep. 17, and Dear White People continues in its fourth volume on Sep. 22. And for My Little Pony fans, some good news: The next film in the franchise, My Little Pony: A New Generation, releases Sep. 24.

Here’s the full list of upcoming Netflix titles:

September 1

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Blue Lagoon

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

How to Be a Cowboy

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

September 2

Afterlife of the Party

Final Account

Q-Force

September 3

Dive Club

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

Sharkdog

Worth

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

On the Verge

Untold: Breaking Point

September 8

The Circle: Season 3

Into the Night: Season 2

JJ+E

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

The Women and the Murderer

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon

Kate

Lucifer: The Final Season

Metal Shop Masters

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series

Prey

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

September 13

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Additional episodes)

September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

September 15

Nailed It!: Season 6

Nightbooks

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher

Too Hot To Handle Latino (new episodes added weekly)

September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya

Chicago Party Aunt

The Father Who Moves Mountains

Sex Education: Season 3

Squid Game

The Stronghold

September 19

Dark Skies

September 20

Grown Ups

September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Dear White People: Volume 4

Intrusion

Jaguar

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

September 23

Je Suis Karl

September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2

Ganglands (Braqueurs)

Jailbirds New Orleans

Midnight Mass

My Little Pony: A New Generation

The Starling

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

September 29

The Chestnut Man

Friendzone

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1

No One Gets Out Alive

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love

September 30

Love 101: Season 2

Luna Park

The Phantom

A few titles are leaving the service this month as well, including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World on Sep. 15. On the 30th, The Karate Kid series, three Austin Powers films, Kung Fu Panda 1 and 2, and several Star Trek seasons will be removed from the platform.