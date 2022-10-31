A comic book classic that’s always egregiously left out of the ‘best ever’ conversation recaptures the imagination

When the conversation turns to naming the greatest comic book adaptations of all-time, the usual candidates often tend to emerge at the head of the pack, but very rarely does Alex Proyas’ The Crow emerge as a front-runner when things start to heat up.

The 1994 favorite holds impressive Rotten Tomatoes scores of 84 and 90 percent from critics and audiences, numbers that are far superior to a great deal of modern superhero blockbusters. It also endures as an everlasting cult classic 28 years on from its initial release, something that no amount of inferior sequels and attempts at dragging a reboot out of development hell will ever be able to diminish.

While the entire production was rightfully overshadowed by the tragic death of Brandon Lee, it’s a little unfair that such an atmospheric, influential, and acclaimed movie very rarely gets brought up when genre aficionados weigh up the positives and negatives of what the very best efforts have to offer.

Just in time for Halloween, though, The Crow has been riding a renewed wave of near-unstoppable momentum on social media, and you can’t say that it isn’t entirely warranted.

The Crow really went all out with bad guys, just a fucking all star team pic.twitter.com/sNMFiRHhGb — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) October 31, 2022

Gotta do my due diligence by confirming that THE CROW is one of the best of the 90s, and one of the top-tier comic book movies ever made.

Brandon Lee was about to become a superstar, and the film itself is a beautiful and thrilling swansong for a life cut short. pic.twitter.com/IGVZWxAlir — Echo of the 80s B-Movie Age (@EchoLeeNumber2) October 30, 2022

The Top 10 Reasons THE CROW Rules:

1. Brandon Lee

2. The soundtrack

3. The stunning visuals

4. Quotability

5. The hero is motivated by love and plays the guitar.

6. The makeup

7. Michael Wincott

8. There’s a cat.

9. General goth vibes and aesthetic.

10. Funboy pic.twitter.com/BwqY5Aaa8N — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) October 31, 2022

Man, this movie still makes me so emotional. I can still remember seeing THE CROW in the theater with a group of friends & we were all crying at the end when the "For Brandon & Eliza" card hit the big screen. I love it. Unabashedly. https://t.co/IQMAgZ7Rbb — Heatherface Wixson (@MMEFXBook VOL 2 – out 10/26!) (@thehorrorchick) October 31, 2022

The Crow is one of my favorite movies of all time.

"Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of all children."

"Morphine is bad for you."

"Your daughter is on the streets waiting for you."



I've seen it over 100 times. https://t.co/mDB51TnAIy — 🇺🇸Misty Gerri Santoro 🇺🇦 (@Prince3eb) October 31, 2022

I've probably watched The Crow over 300 times in my life. I owned the VHS and DVD. pic.twitter.com/vc7esjfoq7 — Menace II Sobriety  (@Houston__Menace) October 31, 2022

Perfect time to watch the crow again — taylor (@mtumethagod) October 31, 2022

Despite releasing in May 1994, where it went on to earn close to $100 million at the box office, The Crow has become a staple of the Halloween viewing schedule for reasons that should be obvious to anyone who’s even seen so much as a still image from the film. Success regularly tends to be fleeting when it comes to studio-backed comic book capers, but there are a multitude of reasons why the story of Eric Draven’s revenge remains as popular now as it was three decades ago.