A Critically Panned Comedy Finds New Life On Streaming

A highly criticized film, Let’s Go to Prison, is currently dominating streaming.

The 2006 comedy starring Dax Shepard is a top ten film on the following apps, including Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and iTunes, according to FlixPatrol. On Netflix, the movie is performing reasonably well in the following four countries: Belgium, Iceland, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

At the same time, Let’s Go to Prison is ruling the United States’ top 10 charts on Hulu and HBO. As for iTunes, the film is highly viewed in Guatemala. Let’s Go to Prison follows a criminal named John Lyshitski (Shepard) seeking revenge on a dead judge that put him away. Lyshitski found his opportunity after the judge’s son (Will Arnett) was found guilty of a crime and later sent to jail, although he was innocent. Lyshitski, who was ultimately sent back to jail and became the son’s cellmate, tried to ensure he got the whole prison experience.

The film also stars Chi McBride, David Koechner, Dylan Baker, Michael Shannon, David Darlow, Bob Odenkirk, and A. J. Balance. Since Let’s Go to Prison‘s release, it has generated $4.63 million compared to the $4 million budget it took to create the movie. Despite the film’s semicommercial success, it received a lowly 13% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Since Let’s Go to Prison, Shepard went on to play various roles, including Employee of the Month, When in Rome, Parenthood, and The Ranch.

Let’s Go to Prison is currently streaming on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and iTunes.