A DCU directorial suggestion triggers unwanted flashbacks to Joss Whedon’s infamous ‘Justice League’

Unless DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran – along with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav – are planning on leaving a huge amount of money on the table, we’re almost guaranteed to be getting another Justice League movie eventually.

Of course, SnyderVerse supporters will scoff at the very notion of the all-star superhero team being reassembled in anything other than Zack Snyder’s planned sequels that ended up disappearing into the vast nothingness of development hell, but the squad is simply too popular and potentially lucrative to be left on the sidelines forever.

via Warner Bros.

However, finding the right director to tackle such a project is going to be a tough task, especially when the stink of Joss Whedon’s disastrous attempt will prove difficult to wash off. The disgraced filmmaker replaced Snyder, reshot huge swathes of the film under the studio’s supervision, and then delivered a $300 million flop that didn’t turn a single penny of profit in theaters.

Naturally, then, a Reddit thread suggesting that Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Joe and Anthony Russo would be ideal candidates to helm a Justice League reboot went down like a lead balloon, which is completely understandable when everyone knows fine well what happened the last time somebody with two Avengers blockbusters under their belt took the reins on a DC ensemble story.

There’s also the fact the siblings’ post-MCU outings in Cherry and The Gray Man weren’t entirely well-received, but it would be incredible to see the reaction if Gunn and Safran brought in ex-Avengers directors after what happened the last time.