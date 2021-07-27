A Popular Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Since leaving wrestling behind and embracing acting, Dwayne Johnson has not slowed down one bit in Hollywood. The former WWE star has been a part of some of blockbuster movies, and one movie is moving up the streaming charts.

Jumanji: The Next Level, the 2019 sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is in the top 10 of Hulu movies this week, according to FlixPatrol. Sitting at No. 8 in this week’s standings and No. 7 today, The Next Level has really made an impact streaming. In 2021, the movie is No. 2 overall, just behind Good Boys and ahead of films such as Shrek, Hotel Transylvania, Bad Boys for Life, and John Wick: Chapter 3.

The Next Level, which stars Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito, grossed over $800 million at the box office after its December 2019 theatrical release. The sequel follows a group of friends a few years after the events depicted in Welcome to the Jungle. The friends, who were stuck in the Jumanji video game and ultimately escaped, are once again pulled into the game, but this time, Eddie (DeVito) and Milo (Glover) are accidentally brought into the dangerous environment as well.

The Crew Is Back In Action In Latest Jumanji: The Next Level Photos 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unlike the first time they were in the game, the friends are not the same characters and have trouble adapting to their new skills. Additionally, the college-age students find it difficult explaining the situation to the eldery Milo and Eddie, who constantly quarrel due to their fractured relationship in the real world. They also all face new challenges as the game has drastically changed, making it more difficult to defeat the game and escape the world like last time.

A third unnamed Jumanji film is in development, according to Johnson and director Jake Kasdan. The movie will explore Jurgen the Brutal, a villainous character in The Next Level that Johnson said is actually an avatar, not a non-player character like the group of friends thought.

Dwayne Johnson and the star-studded cast would all likely return for the next Jumanji movie.