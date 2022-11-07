A fan favorite MCU star harbors big dreams of becoming so much more than just comic relief

WandaVision was a series that allowed a number of longtime supporting favorites from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to step out from the background and prove that they were more than capable of playing a much bigger role in the franchise. We’re not just talking about Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s titular duo, either, with Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis and Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo making the most of their moment in the spotlight.

In fact, the latter underlined his credentials as a perennial scene-stealer from the second he first showed up in Westview, sending fans wild with a callback to Ant-Man and the Wasp by revealing he’d mastered the card trick he’d been desperate to learn from Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang. The actor will return in next year’s Quantumania, but so far those calls for a Woo spinoff have yet to materialize.

Then again, if Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Vision Quest can emerge in the aftermath, then who’s to say it won’t happen? Park is certainly keeping his fingers crossed anyway, after admitting in an interview with Inverse that he’s hoping to dig deeper into the character and explore something akin to the much more integral role he plays in the Marvel universe in the comics.

“Reading the comic books and learning about the character, I felt like there’s so much more to this character. The beauty of WandaVision was that we got to see more sides of Jimmy Woo. My hope is that we get lucky enough to see him more in the Marvel Universe, to see an expansion of this character. And also, hopefully, seeing him have fun, getting into sleight of hand magic and stuff.”

In the pages of Marvel, Jimmy Woo is the Nick Fury-like figure who spearheads superhero squad Agent of Atlas, who’ve been rumored to be on the way to live-action more than once in the last couple of years. Coincidence? Time will tell, but more Park in the MCU is never a bad thing.