A Forgotten Jack Black Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

As fans of Super Mario Bros. are all freaking out about how amazing having Jack Black as Bowser will be, it seems like a great time to remember his best films. From School of Rock to his voice work in Kung Fu Panda, he’s become iconic within the world of cinema.

Still, it’s a movie often forgotten in his cinematography that’s coming to Netflix next month on October 1st. The film has incredibly mixed reviews, sporting a 49% Tomatometer rating but a solid 80% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. That movie is The Holiday.

“Dumped and depressed, English rose Iris agrees to swap homes with similarly unlucky in love Californian Amanda for a much-needed break. Iris finds herself in a palatial Hollywood mansion while Amanda navigates the lanes of a picture-perfect English village. Soon enough, both lovelorn ladies bump into local lads perfect for a romantic pick-me-up.” Synopsis from Google

The Holiday premiered in the United States back in December 2006 and managed to pull in $205 million worldwide at the box office. While it may not be Jack Black’s most memorable performance, it’s certainly worth checking out on Netflix when it arrives in October.