A genre-bending horror sequel which features an underrated MCU star wreaks havoc on the Top 10 in 23 nations

Horror is an idea-driven cesspool crawling with unforgettable sub-genres and existential tropes that keep concepts constantly flowing through the blood-stained pipeline. When it comes to the notion of horror sequels, however, filmmakers can sometimes fail to tread lightly and end up crafting a follow-up film that doesn’t carry the same weight as an original piece. With that said, it’s unfair to assume that all genre sequels fall flat on their face and cease to create a monumental impact on the community — especially when 2014’s The Purge: Anarchy is sitting right there.

Serving as a direct sequel to dystopian horror hit The Purge (2013), James DeMonaco’s follow-up film was exactly the sort of sequel that horror auteurs can only dream about. And while the ever-present action sequences certainly ticked plenty of boxes on the scale of genre-bending, it was undoubtedly the inclusion of MCU star Frank Grillo as Sergeant Leo Barnes that truly took the cake and helped to catapult the film into mainstream success.

Image via Blumhouse

Make no mistake, Grillo’s pulse-pounding performance in the sequel was so well received that the franchise went on to produce three more action-packed horror movies — with a potential fourth one on the way. However, it almost feels plausible to say that no other entry can compare to the triumph and favor of Anarchy — which is still resonating with film fanatics to this day.

As per FlixPatrol, the dystopian action/horror has absolutely wreaked havoc all across the streaming boards, with the film parking a spot in the Top 10 in 23 countries around the world, which undoubtedly proves that intriguing action/horror extravaganzas just never go out of style — no matter how much time has passed.