A Kang The Conqueror Variant Will Reportedly Help The Avengers

The most interesting thing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest big bad Kang the Conqueror is that instead of being one villain with a set goal in mind like Thanos, we’ll be seeing multiple variations of the same character coming in from different timelines to cause all sorts of chaos.

So far, we’ve only met He Who Remains, and he was the most benevolent of the bunch, at least according to him. Then again, he was the sole Kang left standing after an epic multiversal war that almost destroyed the very fabric of time, space and reality, so he obviously wasn’t someone you wanted to get on the wrong side of, either.

Jonathan Majors will return as another variant in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians of the Galaxy would appear in Thor: Love and Thunder long before Vin Diesel made it public – that we could end up meeting a Kang who isn’t interested in taking over the multiverse, but could be seeking to put a stop to the impending war.

A much more heroic variant will reportedly try and lend an assist to the members of the Avengers dotted around the Sacred Timeline, in an effort to try and prevent all-out conflict that impacts every possible branched reality. That’d certainly be a novel concept and one way to distinguish that each Kang is completely different to the other, and in the comic books we’ve seen Immortus and Iron Lad fight on the same side as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes before, so there’s already a precedent set for something similar to unfold in the MCU.