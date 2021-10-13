A Panned Jason Statham’s Film Is Taking Over Netflix

Jason Statham‘s Hummingbird (titled Redemption in the U.S.) is currently dominating Netflix.

The action-thriller is rocketing up the charts in 17 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, and Columbia, according to FlixPatrol.

The movie follows the character Joey (Statham), a homeless veteran dealing with the side effects of a traumatic tour in Afghanistan. As Joey goes back to London and tries to rehabilitate his life, he takes on another man’s identity with the help of a nun that works at an inner-city parish. During the course of the film, he is also looking for his missing best friend while attempting to make amends for his past by giving away the money he makes after joining an organized crime syndicate.

The film also stars Agata Buzek, Vicky McClure, Benedict Wong, Victoria Bewick, and Siobhan Hewlett. Hummingbird was released in 2013 and was considered a flop after only making $12.6 million globally compared to the $20 million budget it took to create the film.

At the same time, Hummingbird was Steven Knight’s feature film directorial debut. Knight is best known for critically acclaimed screenwriting in Dirty Pretty Things (2002), Eastern Promises (2007), as well as his screenwriting and directing work in Locke (2013).

The reason why Hummingbird suffered in theaters, according to critics, was because of the film’s failure to form a cohesive whole.

Following the movie’s box office blunder, Statham went on to join the Fast and Furious franchise.

Hummingbird is now streaming on Netflix.