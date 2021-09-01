A Terrible Ryan Reynolds Movie Was Just Added To Netflix

What’s left to say about Green Lantern that hasn’t already been said by leading man Ryan Reynolds? Most recently, the actor described the box office dud as a crease in the anus of the universe, but it did at least lead to him meeting future wife Blake Lively, so it’s not all doom and gloom.

During the entire press circuit for Free Guy, Reynolds and Taika Waititi deliberately and hilariously went out of their way to refer to Shawn Levy’s video game-inspired blockbuster as the first time they’d ever worked together, such is Green Lantern‘s unwanted level of infamy. In fact, director Martin Campbell even answered with a resounding “over my dead body” when asked if he’d ever tackle another comic book adaptation.

Ryan Reynolds Reacts To HBO Max's Green Lantern Casting 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Some terrible films eventually gain a new appreciation and lease of life in the eyes of fans who thought that maybe they’d been too harsh the first time around, a trend that’s recently seen Thor: The Dark World trending on social media despite a reputation as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s weakest efforts.

However, that fate hasn’t befallen Green Lantern as of yet, because everyone seems to remain in complete agreement that it sucks. Of course, terrible reviews and an even worse reputation have never stopped movies from rebounding on Netflix to almost instantly secure a place on the Top 10 most-watched list, and now that the intergalactic wet fart of a superhero spectacular is streaming on the platform, it may yet experience a resurgence.