Adam Sandler Currently Has 11 Movies On Netflix

It seems like you can’t navigate through any of Netflix’s menus or functions without stumbling across at least one Adam Sandler movie, with the actor becoming an almost ubiquitous presence on the streaming service since first signing an exclusive deal to produce a string of original films that are generally terrible, but also hugely popular with subscribers.

Netflix plan on riding the Sandler gravy train for a while yet, too, following reports that they’re keen to tie the 53 year-old down for even longer even though the two sides only renewed their agreement in January of this year, with Happy Madison Productions picking up $275 million for their near-constant contributions to the Top 10 most-watched list.

The past few years have shown both sides of Sandler, with the critically-acclaimed Uncut Gems featuring his undoubted talents as a dramatic actor, while Murder Mystery saw him revert back to type and headline what turned out to be one of Netflix’s biggest original movies ever. The amount of Sandler-related content that can be found on the platform is overwhelming, and there are currently no less than eleven of his projects available at the click of a button.

There’s at least a bit of variety to be found on the list with a rare dramatic turn in Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories and the aforementioned Uncut Gems, but the rest is made up of standard fare like Mr. Deeds, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, The Ridiculous 6, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan, Just Go With It, The Do Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of and Murder Mystery.

That’s a whole lot of Adam Sandler, which is great value for your subscription fee if that’s your bag, but for those who aren’t big fans of his, it could be a lot worse when you consider that a further ten of his movies have been removed from Netflix in the past little while. That particular list is as follows:

The Waterboy (1998)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Anger Management (2003)

Billy Madison (1995)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Spanglish (2004)

Click (2006)

Bedtime Stories (2008)

The Cobbler (2014)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018)

