One Of Adam Sandler’s Most Popular Movies Is Reportedly Getting Another Sequel

Fans of high quality cinema may not be particularly enamored by Adam Sandler‘s continued working relationship with Netflix, but their frequent collaborations have turned out pretty well for both the actor and the streaming giant. Despite most of the movies not being any good, they’ve consistently been some of the most popular titles on the platform, with subscribers spending literally billions of hours occupying their time with Sandler-related content.

Uncut Gems was another reminder of how great he can be as a dramatic actor, which makes it all the more infuriating that Sandler seems much happier to return to the well and churn out a string of forgettable comedies at the expense of taking any risks. Then again, given how successful he’s been at that, you can’t really blame him.

When Netflix finally revealed their ten most-watched original movies ever, a lot of people were surprised to discover that Murder Mystery occupied fifth place after racking up an impressive 72 million streams. Suffice it to say, it went over very well with subscribers.

Unsurprisingly, a sequel was announced to be in the works shortly after it debuted last summer, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Netflix were working on a prequel to The Witcher and that Extraction is getting a sequel, both of which were correct – that the company also wants to make a third installment in the Murder Mystery series to turn it into a globe-trotting trilogy that will give them a big-name comedy franchise of their own.

The first movie was already running low on ideas long before the credits rolled, so who knows how Adam Sandler will be able to stretch the concept across a further two outings? Based on the numbers though, Netflix subscribers will lap it up regardless, while the proposed Murder Mystery trilogy will also mark new territory for the Happy Madison head honcho, with Grown Ups 2 somewhat surprisingly the only live-action sequel he’s made during his entire career.