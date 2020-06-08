Adam Warlock And Nova Rumored To Team Up With Captain Marvel In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has slowly but surely been expanding the cosmic side of the franchise ever since extra-terrestrial life first revealed itself in a big way in the first Avengers movie, and the off-world aspect of the long-running comic book series is only going to continue to grow throughout Phase Four and beyond.

As well as sequels for both Captain Marvel and the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Eternals look set to play a major role in the MCU going forward, because you don’t just suddenly introduce a previously unheard of race of immortal aliens into the mix without having some serious plans for them in the future.

That being said, with Carol Danvers seemingly being positioned as one of the MCU’s marquee heroes and more than likely the next leader of the Avengers, it appears that the character is going to be a key figure in the continued expansion of the franchise’s cosmic adventures, especially with her closest ally Nick Fury allowing himself to be replaced on Earth by a Skrull so he could remain in outer space in a post-credits stinger that will surely be paid off in a big way somewhere down the line.

However, the latest rumor from tipster Mikey Sutton, who has a decent if inconsistent track record when it comes to MCU-related scoops, claims that Captain Marvel will reportedly team up with both Adam Warlock and Nova as the studio reportedly starts the build towards an adaptation of the Annihilation comic book arc, which is something we’ve previously heard was happening.

According to Sutton, after being teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Adam will make his official debut in the third installment, while Nova will reportedly appear in Captain Marvel 2 after being encountered by Nick Fury during his adventures in the great unknown.

This is said to officially kick off the build towards Annihilation, which will see Adam Warlock, Nova, Captain Marvel and several other intergalactic heroes facing off against Annihilus in what the studio are hoping will be something similar to a cosmic Avengers movie. While we won’t know for sure if this will all come to fruition until Phase Four finally begins rolling out and the pieces start to fit together, the continued expansion of the MCU certainly affords the opportunity for plenty of epic crossover events that don’t even need to feature Earth’s Mightiest Heroes at all.