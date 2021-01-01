Over 400 New Movies/TV Shows Hit Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And More Today
Another year, and another daunting challenge to keep up with the number of streaming options available from the big online players. And to mark January 1st, there’s some new content to enjoy on the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max, among others, as well as several notable changes in licensing agreements that may affect how you can watch your favorite shows.
On Netflix, the biggest fresh release is the third season of Cobra Kai, which has been a hit for the service since making the move from YouTube. Critics are already dishing out praise for the latest block of episodes of The Karate Kid spinoff, which had its premiere date bumped up by a week. Other highlights, meanwhile, include Netflix documentary The Minimalists: Less Is Now, and a lot of licensed movies ranging from Bonnie and Clyde to Goodfellas.
By comparison, Disney+ have regained their rights to The Wolverine, and are also kicking off the year with titles like Mr. Popper’s Penguins and fresh instalments of Earth to Ned. In addition, HBO Max is continuing to strengthen its impressive library with a large number of movies, including multiple Batman films and series, classics like All the President’s Men, and recent DC animated releases such as Superman: Man of Tomorrow.
Hulu are also packing their catalog with classic and more contemporary pictures, including the Austin Powers trilogy and several Star Trek franchise entries. For Peacock, perhaps the biggest update of the day is their capture of The Office, which is leaving Netflix in one of many planned ownership transfers for well-loved NBCUniversal programming this year. Finally, Amazon Prime Video has become the home to acclaimed documentaries like Ken Burns’ Jazz, and all eight seasons of Dexter, which is set to receive a new limited series in 2021.
Here, then, is everything that’s been added to the main streaming outlets today:
Netflix
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM
Cobra Kai: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disney+
700 Sharks
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Great Shark Chow Down
Mega Hammerhead
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
The Wolverine
Earth to Ned – 10 new episodes
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake
HBO Max
12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2
42nd Street, 1933
All the President’s Men, 1976
Apple & Onion, Season 1B
The Autobiography Of Miss Jane Pittman, 1974
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Beyond
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
Batman: Bad Blood, 2016
Batman: Death in the Family, 2020
Batman: Hush, 2019
Batman: The Animated Series
Blade, 1998
A Better Life, 2011
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Check It Out! with Steve Brule
Chinatown, 1974
Codename: Kids Next Door
The Color Purple, 1985
The Conjuring, 2013
Courage the Cowardly Dog
Craig of the Creek, Season 2
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002
The Dark Knight, 2008
The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
Dim Sum Funeral, 2009
Ed, Edd n Eddy
El Amor No Puede Esperar (Aka Love Can’t Wait), 2021
Happy Feet, 2006
The Electric Horseman, 1979
Escape from New York, 1981
The Exorcist, 1973
Flashpoint, 1984
The General’s Daughter, 1999
Gossip Girl
Green Lantern, 2011
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
Gremlins, 1984
Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
Happily N’Ever After, 2007
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009
Happy-Go-Lucky, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991
Heaven Help Us, 1985
The Infamous Future, 2018
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001
The Jellies
Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020
Kong: Skull Island, 2017
Little Con Lili, 2021
Loiter Squad
Ma, 2019
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
Magic Mike, 2012
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
March of the Penguins, 2005
Margaret, 2011 (Extended Version)
Miracle On 34th Street, 1994
Miss Firecracker, 1989
Mulholland Dr., 2001
Mystic River, 2003
Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012
No Country for Old Men, 2007
The Notebook, 2004
Ocean’s 8, 2018
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, 1985
Piter, 2021
The Producers, 1968
Pulp Fiction, 1994
Purple Rain, 1984
Ready Player One, 2018
Revenge Of The Nerds, 1984
Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise, 1987
Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love, 2005
Rollerball, 2002
Se7en, 1995
Shallow Hal, 2001
Snowpiercer, Season 1
A Star is Born, 2018
Superman: Doomsday, 2007
Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020
Superman Returns, 2006
Swimfan, 2002
This Is Spinal Tap, 1984
The Three Stooges, 2012
TMNT, 2007
Tom Goes to the Mayor
The Trouble With Spies, 1987
Underclassman, 2005
V for Vendetta, 2005
Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version), 2009
Walk Of Shame, 2014
Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2
Willard, 1971
Worth Winning, 1989
You Can Count On Me, 2000
Hulu
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)
Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
1900 (1977)
1900 (Extended Cut) (1977)
A Night at the Roxbury (1998)
American Gigolo (1980)
Arachnophobia (1990)
The Arrival (1996)
Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)
Bad Company (2002)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)
Blood Diamond (2006)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Blow (2001)
Boogie Nights (1997)
Breakdown (1997)
Broken Arrow (1996)
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
Bully (2001)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Chaplin (1992)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
Cloverfield (2008)
Coneheads (1993)
Constantine (2005)
The Cooler (2003)
The Core (2003)
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)
Cujo (1983)
Dance Flick (2009)
Date Night (2010)
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Dead Presidents (1995)
The Dead Zone (1983)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
The Duff (2015)
Enemy at the Gates (2001)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
Eve’s Bayou (1997)
Face/Off (1997)
The Firm (1993)
The Foot Fist Way (2008)
Footloose (1984)
Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)
Frozen (2010)
The Gift (2000)
Girl Most Likely (2013)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Haunting (1999)
Hell or High Water (2016)
Hondo (1953)
Hot Shots! (1991)
How Do You Know (2010)
In & Out (1997)
Indecent Proposal (1993)
Internal Affairs (1990)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last of the Mohicans: Director’s Cut (1992)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
Like a Boss (2020)
The Longest Yard (1974)
Look Who’s Talking (1989)
Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)
Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)
Lost In Space (1998)
Love And Basketball (2000)
Major League (1989)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
The Mexican (2001)
More Than a Game (2008)
Mousehunt (1997)
My Best Friend’S Girl (2008)
New In Town (2009)
Night at the Museum (2006)
Paycheck (2003)
The Peacemaker (1997)
Places in the Heart (1984)
Poseidon (2006)
Pride (2007)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Push (2009)
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Regarding Henry (1991)
The Relic (1997)
The Rules Of Attraction (2002)
Salt (2010)
Save Yourselves (2020)
Selena (1997)
Shrek (2001)
The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)
Soul Plane (2004)
Species (1995)
Star Kid (1998)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Starman (1984)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
Super Dark Times (2017)
The Three Musketeers (2011)
The Truman Show (1998)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
Virtuosity (1995)
Walking Tall (1973)
War (2007)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Wonder Boys (2000)
Young Adult (2011)
Peacock
2012, 2009
Away We Go, 2009
Baby Mama, 2008
Balto, 1998
Baseketball, 1998
Born On The Fourth of July, 1989
Bride of Chucky, 1998
Buried, 2010
Burlesque, 2010
Burn After Reading, 2008
Cabin Fever, 2003
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, 2009
Cape Fear, 1991
Casino, 1995
Cloak & Dagger, 1984
The Condemned, 2007
Definitely, Maybe, 2008
Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
Delta Farce, 2007
Drag Me to Hell, 2009
Dragon Blade, 2015
Duplicity, 2009
E.T., 1982
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
Fatal Attraction, 1987
Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015
Fifty Shades Darker, 2017
Fifty Shades Freed, 2018
Fletch, 1985
Fletch Lives, 1989
Freeheld Documentary, 2007
Freeheld Feature, 2015
Frost/Nixon, 2008
Funny People, 2009
Green Zone, 2010
Half Baked, 1998
Hamlet 2, 2008
Howard the Duck, 1986
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, 2007
Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, 2013
Inside Man, 2006
The Island, 2006
Johnny English, 2003
Jumanji, 1995
Jurassic Park, 1993
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Kicking and Screaming, 2005
Knocked Up, 2007
Land of the Dead, 2006
Law Abiding Citizen, 2009
Love Actually, 2003
Lucy, 2014
Major Payne, 1995
Mamma Mia!, 2008
Monty Python’s Meaning of Life, 1983
Nanny McPhee, 2006
Nany McPhee Returns, 2010
Non-Stop, 2014
Peter Pan, 2003
Pride and Prejudice, 2005
Promised Land, 2012
Psycho, 1998
Psycho II, 1982
Pyscho III, 1986
Repo Men, 2010
Schindler’s List,1993
Seed of Chucky, 2004
Skinwalkers, 2007
Something New, 2006
State of Play, 2009
The Strangers, 2008
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
The Big Wedding, 2013
The Bourne Identity, 2002
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004
The Express, 2008
The Holiday, 2006
The Land Before Time, 1988
The Motorcycle Diaries, 2004
The Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything, 2008
The Producers, 2005
The Walking Dead, 1995
The Wolfman, 2010
They Live, 1988
Traffic, 2001
Wanted, 2008
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
Wishmaster, 1997
Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies, 1999
Wishmaster 3: Sword of Justice, 2001
Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled, 2002
Zombieland, 2009
The Office, Seasons 1-9 (NBC)
Mr. Robinson, Season 1 (NBC)
Prime Video
1900 (1977)
A Night At The Roxbury (1998)
Arachnophobia (1990)
Bloody Sunday (2002)
Broken Arrow (1996)
Brothers (2009)
Chaplin (1992)
Cloverfield (2008)
Coneheads (1993)
Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)
Donnie Brasco (1997)
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eve’s Bayou (1997)
Face/Off (1997)
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)
Girl Most Likely (2013)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Gun Duel In Durango (1957)
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)
In & Out (1997)
Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)
Kiss The Girls (1997)
Last Of The Mohicans (1992)
Legion (2010)
Like A Boss (2020)
Love The Coopers (2015)
Major League (2015)
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Places In The Heart (1984)
Premonition (2007)
Pride (2007)
Push (2009)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Ride Out For Revenge (1958)
Salt (2010)
Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013)
Signs (2002)
Soul Food (1997)
St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)
Starman (1984)
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
The Brass Legend (1956)
The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)
The Cooler (2003)
The Devil’s Own (1997)
The Firm (1993)
The Interview (2014)
The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Quick And The Dead (1995)
The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)
The Town (2010)
The Truman Show (1998)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)
Virtuosity (1995)
Walking Tall (1973)
War
When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
Where Hope Grows (2015)
Wonder Boys (2000)
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
As usual, there is some crossover in terms of who gets which movies, but the loss of The Office for Netflix is a big deal, at least in the context of how Peacock and other recently created network and studio-backed services are working hard to make themselves the exclusive places to stream their own content. As a result, Netflix will particularly be hoping that they can continue to maintain their reputation for original material in order to avoid losing some of their audience.
Source: ComicBook.com
