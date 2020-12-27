A-Force Movie Reportedly In Active Development Now

Gathering together all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s major female stars together and giving them their own hero shot during Avengers: Endgame‘s climactic battle between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the forces of Thanos certainly got people talking, although the reactions were probably a little more polarized than directors Joe and Anthony Russo would have been expecting.

Some people found it to be a fist-pumping celebration that spotlighted the increased presence of the franchise’s female characters, while others found it to be cloying, condescending and far too on the nose. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke firmly fell into the latter camp, and even used it to inform one of the recurring gags in the second season of Amazon’s subversive superhero smash hit.

Ever since the A-Force assembled in Endgame there’s been rumors that the team could end up getting their own spinoff, something Black Panther star Letitia Wright admits is closer than ever before, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the project is in active development, although a lack of further information or details should see this one taken with a pinch of salt.

After all, not only do Marvel have 25 film and television projects currently in the works, but a great deal of them feature names you’d expect to be established as marquee female heroes moving forward like Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk, not to mention Wright’s increased role in Black Panther II and the return of Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers.

Even if A-Force has entered active development, we won’t be seeing it until the end of Phase Five at the very earliest once the familiar faces have returned for a second go-round and the new additions have settled into their respective corners of the mythology.