All ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ characters and voice cast

With a 2024 release date, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is set to be the first anime adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s masterpiece. Kenji Kamiyama will helm this tale of Helm Hammerhand, a Rohan king whose realm is besieged by Dunlending rebels 183 years before the events of Peter Jackson’s trilogy. Portraying the film’s fantastical characters are new and notable actors alike. Here are all the War of the Rohirrim characters and voice actors that have hitherto been announced.

Helm Hammerhand – Brian Cox

The Succession patriarch will be playing the Rohan leader in War of the Rohirrim. Before he was the face of corporate corruption on cable, Cox spent six decades in projects as eclectic as Shakespeare and Super Troopers. Between those extremes, Cox performed in the likes of Rob Roy, Manhunter, Braveheart, Zodiac, X-Men 2, Adaptation, and Nuremberg, for which he won an Emmy. As Helm, Cox will defend his kingdom at a gorge whose name becomes Helm’s Deep. The face of corporate greed will soon be the voice of regal resilience.

Hera – Gaia Wise

Wise is attached to play Hera, the daughter of Helm and reluctant hero of the resistance. The 22-year-old has appeared in only a handful of projects, the most famous of which is A Walk in the Woods, starring Robert Redford, Nick Nolte, and Emma Thompson. She is the daughter of Thompson and fellow actor Greg Wise.

Wulf – Luke Pasqualino

The enemy of Helm, Hera, and the rest of the Rohirrim people is Wulf, who will be voiced by the 32-year-old Luke Pasqualino. The actor’s credits include the series Skins, The Borgias, and Our Girl, as well as the movies The Apparition, Snowpiercer, and The Gandhi Murder. Pasqualino’s character is described by Deadline as a “clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father.”

Éowyn – Miranda Otto

Otto is ostensibly the only actor reprising their role from the original trilogy. As you likely remember, Éowyn is the Rohan noblewoman who disguises herself as a man to kill the Witch-King of Angmar in Return of the King. She will narrate War of the Rohirrim. Between LOTR franchises, Otto acted in dozens of projects, among which are War of the Worlds, Homeland, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,

Fréaláf Hildeson – Laurence Ubong Williams

Williams will be playing Fréaláf, the nephew and successor of the Succession star’s Helm. With 10 other credits on IMDb, Williams doesn’t have the career that Cox has, but perhaps by the time War of the Rohirrim rolls around, he will have succeeded Cox in fiction and in reality.

Freca – Shaun Dooley

Freca is the father of Dunlending antagonist Wulf. He will be voiced by Shaun Dooley, whose previous voice acting credits include the documentary series Britain’s Underworld and the video games Elden Ring and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Lord Frygt – Alex Jordan

Lord Frygt seems to be a brand new resident of Middle-earth, so we don’t know anything about them. What we do know is that they will be played with authority by Alex Jordan, who, aside from Cox, is the most accomplished voiceover artist in the cast. His voice has been heard in everything from the video game Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series to the series The Amazing World of Gumball.

Undisclosed roles

Several actors have been announced for the film in yet to be announced roles. These are Yazdan Qafouri, Michael Wildman, Jude Akuwudike, Bilal Hasna, Lorraine Ashbourne, Benjamin Wainwright, and Janine Duvitski.