All upcoming movies and TV shows based on Image Comics

The live-action adaptations based on the works of Marvel and DC Comics have become some of the most popular and successful franchises in film and television history. Unbeknownst to many, however, is that there is another comic book publisher that has given way to many interesting movies and TV shows, and that’s Image Comics.

Image Comics is the publisher responsible for The Walking Dead, Wynonna Earp, Invincible, The Old Guard, Generator Rex, and more. While a cinematic universe is yet to be formed, some of their works have achieved mainstream success and stood the test of time. The company has been publishing comics for over three decades now and is currently the third-largest comic publisher in the world.

In the next few years, there is an exciting lineup of movies and TV shows for fans to anticipate. Whether they are sequels and spin-offs of already established projects, or brand-new adapted stories, here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows based on Image Comics.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Even after 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, the zombies are still on the rampage, and fans are still very much ready to be fed. There are a number of spin-off shows in the works, but one of the most anticipated has to be Daryl Dixon. The character, brought to life by Norman Reedus may have started off as a polarizing figure in the original series, but the fan-favorite loose cannon became one of the most popular characters. Daryl’s sometimes violent but ultimately logical approach to most problems made him a hit among viewers even though he isn’t an original character from the comics. Norman Reedus will be reprising his role as the beloved character and the show is slated for a late 2023 release.

Rick and Michonne

The new world NEEDS Rick and Michonne. pic.twitter.com/orvvTo8sHi — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 22, 2022

Though the show hasn’t been officially given a name yet, Rick and Michonne’s spin-off is another one of the most anticipated The Walking Dead projects in the works. Starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in the leading roles, not much is known about the plot of the show yet, except the lead duo reprising their roles. After the couple spent the majority of the main series building a life together, they were unfortunately separated after Rick was presumed dead. It is safe to say that the series will be focused on reuniting the two lovers, and fans are more than ready to catch them back on their screens.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Maggie and Negan are going to #DeadCity. pic.twitter.com/AvoTjaJatm — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 25, 2022

The last The Walking Dead spin-off that fans can look forward to is The Walking Dead: Dead City. This project will follow another pair of characters, Maggie and Negan, played by Lauren Cohan and Jefferey Dean Morgan, who will be reprising their roles for the show. Fans can also expect to see some new faces, like Gaius Charles and Mahina Napoleon. The show is scheduled to release in June 2023 and will follow Maggie and Negan as they venture into Manhattan, a dangerous region in the post-apocalyptic world.

The Crow

The reboot of ‘THE CROW’ has wrapped filming.



The film is directed by Rupert Sanders and stars Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs. pic.twitter.com/G6c3wZNAtz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 30, 2022

The Crow is one of Image Comics’ stories that has already been adapted in the past. However, Rupert Sanders will be directing a remake of the popular movie. The remake will star Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs as the protagonists and the project has been in development since as far back as 2008. After years of production delays, filming finally began in July 2022, but no release date has been confirmed yet.

The Old Guard 2

After the success of The Old Guard and the cliffhanger that ended the first movie, Netflix announced that they would be releasing a sequel, much to the joy of fans. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, the sequel will see Charlize Theron reprising her role as Andromache of Scythia, as well as KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, and many other characters returning for the project. The Old Guard 2 will kick off with the return of Quynh, Andy’s former partner and friend who had been lost for several centuries and was revealed to still be alive at the end of the first movie.

Spawn

Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman and Matthew Mixom will write the script for the ‘SPAWN’ movie, starring Jamie Foxx.



(Source: https://t.co/GxhAxc5VFv) pic.twitter.com/ihUCZXRReJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 5, 2022

Another Image Comics property that will be getting a remake after many years is Spawn. The only actors that have been confirmed for the project are Jamie Foxx, who will be playing the titular anti-hero, and Jeremy Renner in an undisclosed role. The idea of a Spawn reboot has been in the works since 2015 but Todd McFarlane, the creator of the character, has finally indicated that some headway has been made on the project. The story of Spawn is that of Albert Francis Simmons, a US Marine officer who dies and gets resurrected as a Hellspawn of the devil. It is unclear if the upcoming movie will serve as a rebooted origin story for the character, or will show Spawn off on other adventures.

Hardcore

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Filmmaker Adam Wingard to Direct ‘Hardcore’ for Universal https://t.co/seoytLp9rM — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 24, 2021

Hardcore is a sci-fi thriller comic series about a government agency with the power to let their agents forcefully take over the bodies of anyone they want. The story centers around the Hardcore Program’s best agent, Drake, when he gets trapped in someone’s body and is caught in the middle of an organizational coup. There has been little news about the production of the movie besides that it will be directed by Adam Wingard and produced by Universal Studios. Robert Kirkman, the author of the comics, will also be on set as a producer.

Invincible (Season 2)

Welcome to Burger Mart! Please enjoy a hot meal along with an update on Season 2 of… pic.twitter.com/rHTblkb2wp — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 20, 2023

Amazon Prime hit the jackpot by adapting the beloved comic book series into an animated project. The first season of Invincible received near unanimous acclaim upon release, and it came as no surprise when a second and third season were announced even before season one concluded. After over two years of waiting, the second season will be released in late 2023, and with the revelations that both Mark and the viewers received at the end of the first season, there is no doubt that Invincible’s second season will pack a heavy, superpowered punch. Stephen Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, and other stars are set to return.