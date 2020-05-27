Amazon Prime Announces Over 50 New Movies And Shows For June

Though much of the entertainment industry is still in lockdown due to the Coronavirus and the quarantines imposed to help stop its spread, streaming services are thriving like never before. Netflix and Amazon Prime have both been seeing record viewing figures, while Disney Plus subscriptions are through the roof. Not to mention HBO Max just launched this week as well and is reportedly off to a strong start.

With all eyes fixed on the small screen these days, anything new and exciting is eagerly anticipated and after hearing all about what Netflix has coming next month, Amazon Prime has just announced their full line-up, and it’s packed with some pretty great movies and TV shows spanning multiple genres.

Ready to dive in?

Released June 1

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident At Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate And Hayes (1983)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

The Cookout (2004)

The Natural (1984)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Air Warriors: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Annie Oakley: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Doc Martin: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Dragnet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Forsyte Saga: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Growing up McGhee: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Roadkill Garages: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Saints and Sinners: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Super Why: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

SWV Reunited: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

The Black Death: The World’s Most Devastating Plague (The Great Courses)

The L Word: Season 1 (Showtime)

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Saint: Season 1 (Shout! Factory)

Wackey Races: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

Released June 3

Takers (2010)

Released June 5

Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava (Amazon Original special)

Released June 7

Equilibrium (2002)

Released June 12

Child’s Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

Released June 15

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Released June 18

Crawl (2019)

Released June 19

7500 (2019) *Amazon Original movie

Released June 21

Life in Pieces: Seasons 1-4

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1 *Amazon Original series

Released June 27

Guns Akimbo (2020)

Released June 30

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

One for the Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Sure, it might not be as meaty a roster as what Netflix has coming, but what’s on offer from Amazon Prime is certainly nothing to scoff at. The brilliant Knives Out will undoubtedly be a highlight for most, while horror fans will surely get a kick out of having the Child’s Play remake on the service, not to mention Crawl, a truly underrated thriller that’s well worth a watch.

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe’s latest effort, Guns Akimbo is an absolutely wild ride, and if you’ve got children around the house, How To Train Your Dragon and the two Spy Kids movies will keep them more than entertained. Plus, there’s Where the Wild Things Are, which will provide enjoyable viewing for the entire family.

So, an impressive line-up of content, then. But tell us, what will you be checking out on Amazon Prime next month? Sound off down below and let us know.