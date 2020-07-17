Amber Heard Allegedly Stole Her Assistant’s Assault Story, Used It As Her Own

During Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against The Sun, Amber Heard‘s ex-assistant Kate James alleged that the actress broke the law on more than one occasion. Now, James has revealed another shocking truth about her former client.

The ongoing trial between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and News Group Newspapers, the company representing The Sun as its owner, has been nothing short of controversial over the past week, giving insight into many previously unknown facets of the former couple’s short-lived marriage and dysfunctional relationship. The defendants, led by Sasha Wass QC, have thus far accused Depp of physically abusing his then-wife and even emotionally mistreating her, but with all the evidence mounting up against the Aquaman actress, it’s safe to say that the American thespian has a solid case.

Now, Heard’s former assistant Kate James has revealed yet another revolting truth about her allegations of abuse against Depp. James explained to the London High Court that she had been sexually assaulted at knifepoint during a trip to Brazil. And after reviewing the court documents regarding her legal battle with Depp, the assistant had realized that Heard was using the “most harrowing experience” of her life as “her own narrative.”

“As I perused the documents, much to my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms. Heard had in fact stolen my sexual violence conversation with her and twisted it into her own story to benefit herself,” James stated.

When Wass asked why she was coming forward with this information now, here’s what the former employee had to say:

“I’m a sexual violence survivor and it’s very serious to take that stance if you are not one and I am one and that’s the reason I’m here because I take offence,” she noted.

James also revealed that Heard drank “vast quantities of red wine each night” while Depp was only allowed to drink non-alcoholic beer. The assistant was regularly tasked with purchasing it, too. James claims that she even saw Amber Heard naked or partially naked in various fashion fittings, but she never witnessed bruising or swelling on the actress’ body.

The trial, meanwhile, will continue next week.