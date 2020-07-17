Elon Musk Allegedly Visited Amber Heard Regularly At Johnny Depp’s Penthouse

A written statement from a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building alleges that Amber Heard cheated on her then-husband Johnny Depp with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

A couple of months ago, amid Depp and Heard’s heated court battle, the former claimed that his ex-wife had cheated on him with the business mogul, going so far as to give him access to the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s Los Angeles penthouse. Now, during the actor’s suit against The Sun, the publication that called him a “wife-beater,” Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the building, has testified that the Aquaman actress did indeed give Musk his own remote and a fob to access Depp’s penthouse.

Here’s the written statement as presented in the trial:

“From March 2015 onwards, Ms Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11pm to midnight, by Mr Elon Musk. For his initial visits, I would receive a call from Ms Heard who would tell me to give Mr Musk access to the garage for the building and then send him up to the penthouse. After he had made a few visits, Ms Heard provided Mr Musk with his own garage remote and a fob to Mr Depp’s penthouse. I believe he visited Ms Heard a few times a week and he would always visit when Mr Depp was not at home.”

In his remarks, Romero also revealed that he didn’t notice “any bruises, cuts, swelling, red marks or any other injuries of any kind to Ms. Heard’s face” when he saw her on May 25th, 2016. This, of course, refers to the incident where Depp allegedly threw a phone at her and smashed objects during a row on May 21st.

Apparently, Amber Heard asked Romero to check the apartment to make sure “no-one was there and that it was safe.” Doing so, the concierge says he “did not see another person or anything to cause concern, at any point.”

This is just the latest development in Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun. And if the most recent proceedings are anything to go by, things generally seem to be in the favor of the Fantastic Beasts actor.