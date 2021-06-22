Amber Heard Reportedly Wants To Be An Action Star Like Gal Gadot

It’s a rite of passage for any rising talent to appear in at least a couple of action movies on their way up the Hollywood ladder, but it isn’t always a guarantee that it’ll lead to a lucrative sideline in running and gunning, or even that the projects themselves will be any good.

Amber Heard may have taken second billing in blockbuster adventure Aquaman, but the rest of her action-driven outings have left a lot to be desired. Nicolas Cage’s Drive Angry was fine for what was, but 3 Days to Kill was the most uninspired version of ‘Kevin Costner does Taken‘ possible, while Robert Rodriguez’s Machete Kills winked just a little too hard at the audience to its own detriment.

Amber Heard Teases Aquaman 2 Return With Mera BTS Photo

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Heard wants to be an action heroine like Gal Gadot, having hit the gym in preparation for Aquaman 2. Even if the tipster’s information is on point, which is admittedly completely open for debate and interpretation when you consider he’s linked the actress with upwards of a dozen roles, movies and franchises over the last few months, none of which have come to fruition, then she’d still have a long way to go.

Gadot was always destined for action stardom having made her feature debut in the fourth Fast & Furious before co-starring with Tom Cruise in Knight and Day and being cast as the DCEU’s Wonder Woman. Looking forward, she’s got Netflix’s Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds coming later this year, and the streamer are also hoping to give her another multi-film series of her own after they picked up espionage blockbuster Heart of Stone, so Amber Heard would have a lot of catching up to do.