Amber Heard Reportedly Has A Much Larger Role In Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

As much as Johnny Depp fans would like to think otherwise, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom producer Peter Safran admitted that he doesn’t care in the slightest if they want Amber Heard fired from the movie, and the only tangible way the former Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beast star’s supporters will be able to make an impact is if the planned boycott results in a sizeable drop in box office takings when the sequel hits theaters in December 2022.

Heard takes second billing in James Wan’s underwater adventure behind Jason Momoa, so it would be safe to assume that she’ll be getting plenty of screentime when audiences return to Atlantis next year. According to tipster Mikey Sutton, Arthur Curry and Mera are set to get married and have a child in Aquaman 2, which is going to irritate the actress’ detractors to no end, some of whom took things a little too far when they blasted her on social media after she revealed she’d become a mother herself.

In the comic books, Arthur Curry Jr. was kidnapped and eventually killed by Black Manta, who we know is coming back for The Lost Kingdom in the chiseled form of returnee Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, but it would be safe to assume that murdering an infant isn’t going to fly in a PG-13 rated superhero blockbuster, which is too dark even for Zack Snyder’s DCEU.

Becoming Queen of Atlantis and welcoming a new member into the royal family would necessitate an uptick in Heard’s onscreen presence, something Sutton claims will be happening. Studios never pay much heed to online campaigns anyway, and with the first entry having exceeded $1.1 billion globally, Warner Bros. and DC Films will be confident Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is going to be a massive hit whatever people think of Amber Heard.