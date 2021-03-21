Amber Heard Reportedly Trying To Keep A Low Profile, Doesn’t Want Attention

Amber Heard is reportedly trying to keep a low profile online and is aiming to limit all of the unwanted attention that her ongoing legal feud with ex-husband Johnny Depp is bringing her. Though the courts have so far come down in her favor, there’s a lot of hate online against Heard, with the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp campaign and similar calls for her to be fired from the DCEU frequently trending on Twitter.

According to a new rumor shared by tipster Daniel Richtman, The Stand actress is attempting to mostly stay off the radar on social media right now. Once her legal battles with Depp are finally done with, she apparently wants all this attention gone and this might be why Heard hasn’t been promoting the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League this past week, despite featuring in it as Mera.

Still, it wouldn’t be accurate to say that she’s disappeared from social media completely. She posts to Instagram fairly regularly, and she’s quite engaged on Twitter, too. Back in January, she lent her support to Evan Rachel Wood in the face of the actress’ allegations against Marilyn Manson. That said, she hasn’t shared a new tweet since February, which does suggest that she might be trying to avoid any further unnecessary negativity by limiting her posts.

Here's How Amber Heard Could Look As The Fantastic Four's Sue Storm 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Johnny Depp, meanwhile, has almost in gone the opposite direction. He never had social media until about a year ago when he joined Instagram. Since then, he’s updated his account irregularly, though it’s also how he broke the news that he’d been fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise after last fall’s UK libel trial went against him. Remember, his reps have just made an appeal against this judgement this week and we’ll find out soon whether a retrial has been granted.

If it isn’t, then the next time Amber Heard faces her ex in court will be the $50 million US defamation case that Depp is taking out against her, which is scheduled for April 2022. Unfortunately for Heard, then, it looks like she’ll have to put up with the attention for a while longer.