Amber Heard Reportedly Asking WB For More Scenes In Aquaman 2

We’ve heard a lot of conflicting information about whether Amber Heard will be in Aquaman 2 or not. A rumor swirled a couple of months ago that said the Mera actress had been removed from the sequel, but Heard’s reps soon dismissed this as having no truth to it. Even if that’s the case, further reports have insisted that Warner Bros. is attempting to limit her screen time, as a consequence of all the controversy surrounding the Justice League star. And this isn’t something that Heard is willing to accept, it seems.

According to tipster Daniel Richtman, the actress is asking WB to give her more scenes in Aquaman 2. As previous intel has it, various new female characters will be introduced in the follow-up in a bid to take the spotlight away from Mera somewhat. Naturally, Heard is trying to protect her own place in the movie and apparently, she’s looking to reclaim her spot as second lead behind Jason Momoa.

Her very public legal battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp allegedly led to WB trying to pressure The Stand star to leave the franchise, though they didn’t outright cut ties with her like they did with Depp on Fantastic Beasts. Of course, Heard refused to budge, something that was likely helped by her allies involved with the film, as DCEU architect Zack Snyder, director James Wan and star Momoa have all been said to support the actress.

She may be involved in the movie, then, but it sounds like Amber Heard is having to fight to get herself a bigger chunk of the underwater action all the same. At least the star still has a few months to go to successfully negotiate with WB, as Aquaman 2 isn’t due to start shooting in the UK until this June, in the hopes of making its projected release date of December 2022.