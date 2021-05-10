It seems that despite the internet’s relentless appeals to have Amber Heard fired from Aquaman 2, Mera is returning in James Wan’s sequel after all.

Amid new incriminating evidence that further casts doubts on the star’s allegations against then-husband Johnny Depp in their ongoing court feud, it appears that Heard is hellbent on proving her haters wrong. And if a training photo is too “inauthentic” to indicate Mera’s return in the next installment, then perhaps this new behind-the-scenes pic will change your mind.

The campaign to oust the actress from Hollywood and have her dropped her from Aquaman 2 has a lot of supporters on the internet. Legions of Depp fans have been petitioning for months to have Warner Bros. fire Heard the same way they did her ex-husband from Fantastic Beasts 3. But if the most recent reports are anything to go by, these attempts have been mostly ignored in the eyes of the industry mogul.

The former couple will butt heads in the US defamation lawsuit again, but until a definitive verdict is rendered on that front, it seems that the producers plan to keep the flick’s female lead around. You can see Heard’s aforementioned BTS photo below, featuring the actress in costume as Mera, which she posted on her Instagram page with the following caption: “Forgot my pyjamas. #tbt #aquaman2”

Amber Heard Teases Aquaman 2 Return With Mera BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While we know next to nothing about what director James Wan plans to do with the sequel to his ambitious 2018 pic, as it’s still early days for the project, it seems that Amber Heard is certainly going out of her way to make sure everyone is aware that she’s still attached to the film.

What do you make of this story, though? And do you wish for the actress to reprise her role in Aquaman 2? Let us know in the usual place below.