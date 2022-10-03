An acclaimed ass-kicking thriller that didn’t trust its own star bulldozes the streaming ranks

Looking back, it’s a delicious twist of irony that the studio behind Gina Carano’s first major leading role found themselves entirely unconvinced by the words coming out of her mouth throughout the duration of Steven Soderbergh’s top-tier action thriller Haywire.

While it isn’t quite on the same level as the raft of polarizing thoughts and opinions that saw her booted from The Mandalorian and exiled from mainstream Hollywood, much of Carano’s dialogue as elite government operative Mallory Kane ended up being overdubbed in post-production by Laura San Giacomo.

via Paramount

Not only that, but as heavily as Haywire found itself praised by critics to the tune of an 80 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, the single biggest criticism of the film was Carano’s stilted and wooden performance. The former MMA fighter acquitted herself well in the hand-to-hand combat stakes, but her dramatic chops left a great deal to be desired.

Thankfully, then, Soderbergh assembled a typically stacked supporting ensemble that numbered Ewan McGregor, Michael Fassbender, Antonio Banderas, Bill Paxton, Channing Tatum, Michael Douglas, and even more besides to deflect the focus away from the leading lady’s limited range. Presumably due to Carano’s involvement, Haywire has been suspiciously downvoted to a 41 percent user rating on RT, but streaming subscribers are still willing to give it another chance.

As per FlixPatrol, Haywire has bulldozed its way onto the iTunes worldwide watch-list over the weekend, with genre fans putting the star to one side in order to sit back, relax, and watch chaos reign as the no-nonsense agent sets out on a quest for vengeance after being betrayed and left for dead by someone working for her own organization.