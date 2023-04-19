An international war epic worthy of multiple Oscars has spent more than 20 weeks on the Netflix charts

We’ll soon be approaching six months since the release of All Quiet on the Western Front, and judging by the film’s impressive streak on the platform, at this point it likely needs no introduction – seeing as it just spent its 21st week in the Top 10 most watched non-English movies on the streaming service.

While All Quiet on the Western Front hasn’t graced the Top 10 in the United States since October, on a global scale it’s managed to maintain a presence in the top ranks for what is now coming up on half a year, a winning streak comparable to that of Wednesday, which has also recently spent a 19th week in the charts.

The German anti-war film, which was for a time being labeled as “liberal propaganda,” has earned its fair share of accolades – complete with a number of Oscar nominations and four wins. It won for Best International Feature Film, Original Score (credited to Volker Bertelmann), and Production Design, while cinematographer James Friend took home the award for Best Cinematography. The film was also nominated in the categories Best Picture, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound, Visual Effects, and Writing (Adapted Screenplay).

International cinema seems to be getting more and more appreciation by the day, with a Thai cooking drama recently breaking into the upper echelons of the Netflix rankings as well.