Netflix’s latest war epic somehow gets accused of being liberal propaganda for its message of ‘war is bad’

There’s a lot of praise floating around the internet for the latest World War I-era film All Quiet on the Western Front, with critics and audiences worldwide being thoroughly moved by its powerful message.

Yet there is somehow a subsection of social media that is accusing the film of being heavy-handedly leftist and liberal, seemingly because of its overarching anti-war message, and it is sparking some incensed responses.

Ever think maybe All Quiet on the Western Front is saying that war is bad, because war is, in fact, actually bad?



WW1 was one of the most destructive conflicts in human history and directly led to countless other atrocities throughout the 20th century that are still felt today. https://t.co/GtvDuEmVGs — ❤🏳️‍⚧️ Stephie 🏳️‍⚧️❤ (@StephieSparda) October 30, 2022

It would appear that the film’s naysayers seem to be missing the point of the film as well as its source material, the novel by Erich Maria Remarque of the same name – which is quite evidently anti-war, dealing with the reality of the physical and mental stresses that soldiers in the trenches live with.

The negative pushback to All Quiet On The Western Front calling it “woke trash” and whatever shows why we gotta keep adapting this thing. Because you’ve got the idiots who don’t want to see the heartbreaking reality of war. — TheInfamousMan (@ArturoDavVan) October 29, 2022

Twitter users are calling effectively calling the film’s detractors crybabies who want their war movies to play out like a Call of Duty game, which sugarcoats the harsh terror, violence, and trauma of being on the battlefield. There have been some humorous reactions to the whole saga:

I thought it’d be more like Metal Gear Solid. Just shooting everywhere but no deeper message. — Sophia Narwitz (@SophiaNarwitz) October 30, 2022

Thankfully those accusing All Quiet on the Western Front of being leftie anti-war nonsense are in the minority, as the movie is leaving a lasting impression on the majority – with the gritty and sobering take on World War I earning raucous reception, with some even deeming the film as Oscar-worthy.

'All quiet on the Western front' on Netflix is a masterpiece, probably one of the greatest war movies ever made. If Oscars do give a fuck about foreign movies, this one should be sweeping all awards — stinky (@kaisersnoozy) October 28, 2022

So we all agree that ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT needs a cinematography nomination, right? pic.twitter.com/10GuvnMnuo — James (@jimmykunovski) October 20, 2022

All Quiet on the Western Front brings us a masterful look at the brutality of war. It is a difficult film to watch, but it’s presented in the most visually stunning way. From cinematography to editing, this is a pure filmmaking showcase… A truly unforgettable experience. Wow. pic.twitter.com/x4rthbiVlB — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) October 16, 2022

Its Rotten Tomatoes score speaks for itself, sitting at a 94 percent rating with critics and 92 percent with audiences. We had similar thoughts about the film, particularly how the capabilities of modern cinema enabled a deep dive into the minds of the soldiers it followed.

All Quiet on the Western Front is directed by Edward Berger and is the third film adaptation of Remarque’s novel, the first coming in 1930 from Lewis Milestone, the second a CBS TV film by Delbert Mann in 1979. The 2022 film is streaming on Netflix, and it was absolutely dominant on the service over the weekend.