An obvious fix for the Phase Five dilemma is for the MCU to stop being embarrassed by itself

“Because comic books” is an excuse that’s every bit as lazy as it is 100 percent true and entirely justified, something the Marvel Cinematic Universe would do well to remember after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania fell victim to several of the franchise’s worst recurring impulses, which in turn has created widespread panic for the remainder of Phase Five.

Even though the blockbuster film and television series is obviously inspired by Marvel’s comic book back catalogue, far too many of the movies and Disney Plus shows have made an active point of mocking their own origins, which sort of defeats the purpose. Audiences know that costumed crimefighters traversing limitless timelines is ridiculous, but they don’t need it pointed out every five minutes.

M.O.D.O.K. is an inherently ridiculous character, who’s treated as a joke by everyone except himself, but Quantumania made a point of openly referencing the ridiculousness over and over. We get it, and we know a giant floating head in a chair is stupid, but that doesn’t mean you have to bash folks over the head with something they already know, are fully aware of, and don’t seem to mind.

Similarly, Peter Parker and his pals laughing at the name Otto Octavius in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as Doctor Strange’s eye-rolling “Illumi-whatty?” in Multiverse of Madness makes it look as though the MCU is embarrassed by the fact it has to lean on its own history and legacy to inform the live-action adventures of its heroes.

There’s a reason why the “Well, that just happened” meme has taken off and resurfaces every time a rival company puts out a spandex-clad epic; anyone that’s ever read a comic book or seen a live-action adaptation is inherently aware that the far-fetched is its bread and butter, and with the Multiverse Saga already feeling as though it could be on a shaky peg, the MCU ditching the self-referential quips dissing its own past in favor of focusing on story first and foremost could solve a whole lot of issues in a fairly simple manner.