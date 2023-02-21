The Phase Five rebellion continues as the new lineup of prospective Avengers gets incinerated

There’s something unsavory in the water that the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom are drinking, with Phase Five continuing to come under heavy fire for failing to learn from the mistakes of the very recent past.

At the same time Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is taking a pounding from critics and The Marvels is being hit with a last-minute delay, Disney is reportedly urging Kevin Feige to slow down and focus on quality over quantity, all while rumors abound that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is by no means guaranteed to release in May of 2025 as scheduled.

Speaking of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the lineup is going to look a lot different the next time they’re assembled to take on a common foe with the ability to destroy the entire universe. While some franchise stalwarts will be returning for the biggest fight yet, a viral tweet has captured the imagination by absolutely incinerating the prospective new recruits set to lead the charge against Jonathan Majors and his many variants.

No way y’all think people will be tuning in to an Avengers movie with this lame ass line up be so fr 😭 pic.twitter.com/NSFC0aq5iM — Zaid (@zaidkola1) February 20, 2023

While the sentiment is clearly based on a matter of personal opinion, it can’t be denied that the absence of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow are going to be felt, seeing as they all spent roughly a decade as three of the Infinity Saga’s most important figures.

Then again, it’s going to be a while until the Phase Five skeptics are won over, so it’s not as if the doubts are going to disappear overnight, because there’s a long way to go – possibly even longer than expected – until we see the Avengers reunited at full strength.