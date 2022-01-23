While most fans appreciate Marvel Studios going to such extreme lengths to keep Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home a secret, it’s a shame that the Spideys couldn’t attend the movie’s premiere because of this very reason.

Fortunately, the two of them snuck into a screening of the film on opening night to see the audience’s reaction up close. And considering that most theaters exploded in a deafening feat of screaming when the two Peter Parkers showed up, the experience must have been quite surreal and satisfying for the two veterans to go through. At least, that’s how Andrew feels about the night as he’s just discussed it from his own perspective in a new interview.

Sitting down to have a chat in the Jess Cagle Show, Garfield explained how the two managed to remain incognito and what it was like to experience the film in company with the fans:

“If Tobey and I just kind of put on a baseball cap and wear our Covid N95 masks, we just look like a couple of white guys and that’s kind of that,” Andrew joked. “We’re just two other white guys who like Spider-Man, and we go and we get our popcorn, and we hang, It was really that simple. There was no moment where we felt like we were gonna get mobbed. It was really fun, it was a sweet little private hang we had. It was surreal.”

Target unveils exclusive 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Blu-ray cover art 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

It’s amazing to see that the two Spider-Mans developed such a close bond for their return in No Way Home. As fans, all we can say at this point is – long may it continue!