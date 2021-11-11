Andrew Garfield Teases Possible Appearance In Spider-Man: No Way Home

The highly anticipated threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home has recently been the subject of much speculation regarding the possibility of past Spider-Man actors, namely Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, making an appearance in the Tom Holland-led flick.

This is evidently a fairly plausible scenario, since many cross-franchise villains have been confirmed for the multiverse-centric film, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman. Although not officially billed in the cast on the IMDb page, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin is also likely to return due to teases in both the trailer and the latest movie poster.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Official Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While there has been a fairly convincing pair of images purported to be leaks that seemingly confirm all three Spider-Men will share the screen together, neither Marvel Studios nor the talent associated with the project has confirmed any or all of the speculation.

In fact, Holland has openly denied the rumors, echoing Marvel boss Kevin Feige’s sentiment warning fans not to get their hopes up, lest they get disappointed when Maguire and Garfield don’t appear in the film.

However, the latest tidbit from none other than Garfield himself comes across as something of a tease for his possible appearance, rather than an outright denial.

During a recent red carpet event at the premiere of Garfield’s latest film, Tick Tick…Boom!, a fans remarked “I hope you’re in the new Spider-Man movie.”

To which Garfield gave the rather open-ended response: “We’ll see.”

While he was at the world premiere of his latest film, #TickTickBoom, Andrew Garfield responds to a fan hoping for an appearance in #SpiderManNoWayHome by saying “We’ll see” 👀 pic.twitter.com/vNUhHlUkZb — Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) November 11, 2021

We will see, we suppose, when Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.