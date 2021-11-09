Angelina Jolie Says She’s Not Interested In Eternals Solo Spinoff

When you cast a star of Angelina Jolie’s caliber in the world’s biggest and most successful franchise, there are invariably big plans in store given her standing in the industry and name value.

While the Academy Award winner was a key part of Eternals‘ ensemble and won plaudits for a performance that was as agonized and heartbreaking as it was ass-kicking, she’s got no interest in a Thena spinoff. That would seem to pour cold water on the rumors that it was in development because it’s stating the obvious to say you can’t make a movie if your intended lead isn’t interested.

Speaking to CinePOP, Jolie admitted that while she loves her Eternals family, the thought of leaving them behind to take top billing in a Thena-centric adventure doesn’t hold much appeal to her on a personal or professional level.

“I loved being part of the family, so I have no desire to separate from the family. But I would be happy to play her again and explore even more deeply the struggles that she has. I think it’s fun thinking of where they’ve been over the years. We’ve got thousands of years worth of material. We can take her anywhere. I think that’s fun and I like the idea that we can pop up somewhere, maybe in other Marvel movies.”

Jolie even thought that she was only being asked to make a cameo appearance when Marvel first approached her for Eternals, but she was pleasantly surprised to discover Thena was an integral part of the lineup. However, that’s about as far as she wants to stretch her involvement with the MCU, so let’s keep our fingers crossed that a sequel happens, so we can see much more of her down the line.