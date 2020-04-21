Four Great Animated Films Have Been Dominating Netflix This Week

As the world continues to practice safe social distancing, many schools are remaining closed and keeping children confined at home. Thankfully, then, Netflix has been knocking it out of the park with their current animated film lineup, ensuring that kids have plenty to watch while they’re cooped up.

Just last week, the addition of Despicable Me finally knocked the extraordinarily popular Tiger King from the coveted #1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list. As of today, the 2010 animated hit still remains pretty popular and is currently at number one on the Top 10 movies list and doesn’t seem interested in budging, despite the live-action Green Hornet encroaching quickly on its territory.

Meanwhile, The Angry Birds Movie 2 is steadily climbing the charts at #6, and Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is sitting comfortably at #7. Finally, rounding out the current dominance of animated films on Netflix is the 2018 iteration of The Grinch at #8.

New Incredibles 2 Poster Promises An Awesome Summer 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With so many great animated flicks thriving on the service, there isn’t any lack of content for younger viewers or families looking for a movie night. Coupled with the impressive offerings of Disney+, there’s more than enough content available to keep the little ones busy for days – maybe even weeks. While everything else feels like it’s going wrong in the world right now, this is oh so right.

Once the kids are down for the night though, it’s a perfect time to grab some popcorn and catch one of the more adult-oriented films hanging out in the Top 10 list, such as the Gerard Butler-starring action hit Angel Has Fallen or the Netflix Original docudrama Sergio.

And if you’re looking for even more, you can head over here to check out all of the content streaming this month across Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Disney+. You’re sure to have no shortage of stuff to watch for the remainder of April, and May is looking pretty great for Disney+, too.