‘Ant-Man 3’ antagonists already calling it a lazy ripoff of an MCU favorite
With the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the internet this week, movie cynics are already predicting that the main conflict in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current saga will be nothing more than a carbon copy of the story arc we got before involving a strong-chinned purple man and his obsession with shiny rocks.
As the fan account Culture Crave pointed out on Twitter, “Marvel fans think Kang needs the 10 Rings and Ms Marvel’s bangles for his Time Chair 🤔👀.”
Should the MacGuffin-focused plot turn out to be true, it sounds suspiciously familiar to a certain pair of blockbuster films we’ve already seen, as one commentator immediately pointed out.
“So the same plot as Infinity War and Endgame but with Kang and rings instead of Thanos and the Infinity Stones.”
“I hope not cause I’m not about to sit there and watch another Infinity War,” another Twitter user wrote.
“Okay so doing Infinity War/Endgame over again lol,” was one fan’s assessment.
Another Twitter user pointed out that bad guys needing magical items is a trope as old as story-telling itself.
“You’d be surprised how often the bad guys need magical items to be stronger. Infinity War and End Game didn’t invent the genre of ‘bad guy wants items to be badder guy’ If we really wanna get granular then maybe Infinity War and End Game copied Frieza hunting the Dragon Balls.”
“The Quantumania post-credit scene is going to be a barely alive Scott telling holograms of whatever Avengers actors they can get that ‘Kang is coming’ like Bruce in Infinity War,” another Marvel fan predicted.
If you’ve not already succumbed to Marvel fatigue, you can check out Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb. 17, 2023.