‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ star is way too hyped to breathe for the next month

The hype train for Ant-Man and the Wasp is now running at full speed, with the trailers indicating a truly epic adventure beyond what we’ve seen in previous Ant-Man movies. By now most of the cast are seasoned MCU veterans, with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all having made multiple appearances. But for one cast member, this will be their MCU debut and they’re understandably nervous:

Newton is the third actor to play Cassie in the MCU, with Abby Ryder Fortson playing her as a child in Ant-Man. After the time skip in Avengers: Endgame, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang emerged to discover his daughter was now a teenager and played by Emma Fuhrman. But Newton looks set to inhabit the role for good and has a bright future ahead of her.

Fans will know that Cassie takes on the monikers of Stature, Stinger, Ant-Girl, and Giant-Girl at various points in Marvel Comics, and it seems likely she’ll end up as part of some kind of Young Avengers team, possibly alongside Riri Williams and Kate Bishop. Dark predictions have been made about Scott Lang’s MCU future, so she might potentially take up the mantle and swear to get revenge if the worst happens to her father.

But that’s a long way into the future, and right now the focus is on Quantumania. The events of this movie will establish the stakes for Phase 5, with Kang set to be a major player going forward. It’s going to be a long month waiting for its release.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Feb. 17.