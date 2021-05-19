Anthony Mackie Reportedly Getting $10M Payday For Captain America 4

The general rule of thumb for being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that the longer you stick around, the more money you’re going to get paid, and that’s especially true for the lucky few to headline their own solo series.

Robert Downey Jr. went from a $500,000 check for his first outing as Tony Stark to walking away with an estimated $75 million in his pocket just a decade later after bowing out in Avengers: Endgame. Similarly, Chris Evans earned $300,000 and Chris Hemsworth got $150,000 for their respective debuts as Captain America and Thor, before both wound up on the list of highest-earning actors thanks to $15 million upfront salaries and profit participation clauses that saw them net a combined total of over $120 million in 2019 alone.

Anthony Mackie, meanwhile, has never been one of the franchise’s top earners, but that could all be set to change now that he’s gearing up to headline Captain America 4. According to insider Daniel Richtman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star will be paid $10 million for taking top billing in his own solo blockbuster, but the tipster doesn’t expound on how he arrived at that number.

There was no information made public on how much Mackie was making for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but given that Netflix were stumping up a reported $475,000 per episode to have him appear in the second season of Altered Carbon, you’d imagine that Disney would be paying him much more than that given his long association with the MCU and the high profile nature of the series. If Richtman is accurate, though, then $10 million would also secure the biggest payday ever for a star getting their first solo film, with Captain America 4 shaping up to break all sorts of barriers.