Anthony Mackie Reportedly Returning As Captain America In 5 More Movies

Anthony Mackie recently, and fairly significantly, revised his statement about how long he’s planning to stick around as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America. His tongue was always in his cheek when he said he could still be doing it at 65, but his latest six-to-eight year timeline sounds about right, with the latter taking him up to 50 years old old.

So far, Mackie has six feature film appearances under his belt and a six-episode stint as one of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s two leads, so he’s more than embedded himself as part of the MCU’s furniture. In regards to his future, all we know is that a solo Captain America move is in the works, something the leading man found out from a guy at his local grocery store, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that he’s set to appear in five more blockbusters in total.

Not all of them will be standalone Captain America adventures, as the tipster claims some would be cameos, but no potential destinations are named as to where he could show up, and nothing on the upcoming slate jumps out as an obvious contender other than perhaps Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania given his long-running history and love of a good insult pointed in the direction of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang.

Of course, you could pick any one of the MCU’s marquee superheroes, say they’ll be returning in five future movies and there’s a distinct possibility that you’d be right, but it’s unclear if Mackie is signed for that many already, or if he’ll have to renegotiate his contract once again to keep suiting up and flying all around the shared mythology as its latest star-spangled symbol of patriotism.