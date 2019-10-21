Ant-Man 3 Rumored To Introduce The Next Avengers Team

Last week, we finally got word that Ant-Man 3 was in the works, with it reported that Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be back as Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne sometime after 2021, as that’s when production is reportedly pegged to take place. This info came our way via insider Charles Murphy and in the latest episode of his Murphy’s Law podcast, he’s now revealed one major new detail about his scoop, which if true, means that AM3 should prove to be a key installment in the MCU.

According to Murphy, there’s a chance that Ant-Man 3 could introduce the Young Avengers into the franchise. It’s best to label this one as a rumor for the moment, as Murphy makes clear this is only something he’s heard and cannot 100% confirm, but it does make sense in several ways for the movie to be the one to feature the debut of the next iteration of the team.

If you recall, in Avengers: Endgame, Scott returned from the Quantum Realm having missed five years, with his daughter Cassie now a teenager. Fans immediately thought that this was setting her up to become Stature, as she does in the comics. There’s a good chance Ant-Man 3 could explore Cassie following in her dad’s shrinking footsteps, then, and if that’s the case, why not go the whole hog and have her team up with other adolescent heroes as well?

BTS Gallery For Ant-Man And The Wasp Takes Us Closer To The Teeny-Tiny Action 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What’s more, a few of the other members are believed to be appearing in other entries in the MCU over the coming years. Kate Bishop’s confirmed to be in Hawkeye, for instance, while Wiccan could appear in WandaVision and Hulkling is thought to show up in Captain Marvel 2.

Ant-Man 3 could see the formation of the group ahead of their own Disney Plus series, then, which WGTC has heard is in the works as well. And again, while this is strictly just a rumor for now, you can start to see how it’d make sense to have the threequel plant the seeds for the Young Avengers.