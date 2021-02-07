Armie Hammer Subpoenaing Social Media Platforms To Prove He Isn’t A Cannibal

Armie Hammer is currently going through a bit of a rough patch in Hollywood following allegations of abuse and cannibalism from folks on the internet, but amidst all the backlash and blacklisting, it seems that the actor doesn’t wish to go gentle into that good night.

Some weeks ago, a ton of screenshots apparently attributed to Hammer’s DMs leaked online, displaying the actor’s weird cannibalistic sexual fantasies. In addition to that, several female acquaintances of his came forward, claiming that the American thespian, as strange as it might sound, wished to engage in such bizarre activities as drinking their blood, breaking their bones, or even removing their body parts for the purpose of ingestion.

While the nature of these assertions is questionable in and of itself, the Call Me By Your Name star’s career is taking the biggest hit at the moment. Only recently, the actor exited two of his ongoing projects to focus on his family, the new rom-com Shotgun Wedding and Paramount’s The Offer, a series about the making of The Godfather. But the latest reports seem to suggest that the companies actually got rid of him to avoid the scandal.

Now, after a report by THR about Hammer’s agency and publicist dropping him, we’ve learned that his legal team is filing subpoenas against Facebook and Instagram, asking the companies to discern the validity of the leaked screenshots.

At this point, there’s no telling if Armie Hammer‘s lawyers manages to salvage his career. But the rate at which this controversy is developing doesn’t leave much room for hope. After all, in this day and age, we’ve seen many an actor or producer go down for less.

What do you think about the validity of these allegations, though? And should there be a due process for the actor to prove his case? Sound off below.