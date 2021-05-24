Army Of The Dead 2 Will Reportedly Include [SPOILERS]

Zack Snyder’s filmography has repeatedly come under criticism for many of the same things, whether it’s excessive running times, a preference for favoring style over substance or a lack of character development, but whatever you think of his output, it can’t be denied that he’s an expert when it comes to world-building.

In fact, he’s got such a knack for it that one of Snyder’s best signatures is to use either the first scene or opening credits of his movies to set the stage, relying on visual exposition to give audiences a sense of time and place rather than having it come out of the character’s mouths. It’s something he’s very good at, so it’s no wonder Army of the Dead is receiving widespread praise for its first set of titles.

The Netflix blockbuster puts another fresh spin on the zombie mythology, with Snyder separating them into different classes to give the undead a social structure and hierarchy, while his two Alphas are established as Las Vegas’ ultimate power couple. That being said, it’s never explicitly revealed exactly where Zeus came from, or how he ended up being trapped in a shipping container heading out of Area 51.

New Army Of The Dead Photos Tease Zack Snyder's Zombie Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s the only mention of the mysterious facility we hear in Army of the Dead, as one of the military officers in the prologue wonders if it’s a UFO they’re ferrying across the desert, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in active development at Marvel Studios long before it was confirmed – that the planned sequel could involve extraterrestrials in some fashion.

It isn’t clear how they’d factor into the story or in what capacity, but Snyder has already teased he’s got an insane idea for Army of the Dead 2, and a causal mention of Area 51 certainly opens the door to an exploration of the mysterious facility, perhaps as a means to try and find a cure.