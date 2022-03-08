‘Army of the Dead’ and ‘Wheel of Time’ stars join Gal Gadot in ‘Heart of Stone’

Netflix’s hotly anticipated spy thriller Heart of Stone, starring Wonder Woman icon Gal Gadot, has just added a quartet of new names to its call sheet. The project has been a priority for the streamer ever since landed the rights to it in a fierce bidding war with various other platforms back in January 2021. The hope is that, with Gadot in the lead, it could spawn a female-centric spy franchise to rival Mission: Impossible.

With production having just begun this week, Heart of Stone is now filling out its cast. As per Deadline, Oscar-nominated actress Sophie Okonedo, recently seen in Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time, has signed up for the picture, as has Matthias Schweighöfer. The German actor is most known for starring in Netflix’s Army of the Dead, as well as leading and directing its spinoff/prequel, Army of Thieves. Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians) and Paul Ready (The Dig) have likewise come aboard.

From director Tom Harper (Peaky Blinders), Heart of Stone features Gadot as super-spy Rachel Stone, though we don’t know much beyond that to date, as story details remain veiled in secrecy. Belfast star Jamie Dornan and Bollywood icon Alia Bhatt have previously been announced to have been hired.

From a script by Greg Rucka and Allison Roeder, the movie is a collaboration between Netflix and Skydance Media, producers of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Old Guard, and The Adam Project, starring Gadot’s Red Notice colleague Ryan Reynolds, which is coming to Netflix next week. Gadot’s fellow DCEU veteran Henry Cavill, meanwhile, is also working on his own spy franchise — Apple TV+’s Argylle, which just revealed its first-look images.

Gal Gadot is likewise due to appear in historical biopic Cleopatra, Disney’s Snow White remake (as the Evil Queen), and will reprise Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 3. No word yet on when Heart of Stone could hit streaming, but 2023 seems likely.