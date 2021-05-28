Arnold Schwarzenegger Reportedly Wants To Return For New Total Recall Movie

With the exception of the Terminator franchise, his recurring cameos in Sylvester Stallone’s Expendables series and 1984’s Conan the Destroyer, Arnold Schwarzenegger hasn’t revisited any of his most famous movies, but that hasn’t been from a lack of trying on the part of either the various studios involved or the action hero himself.

The actor has turned down the opportunity to make a cameo appearance in every Predator to follow in the wake of John McTiernan’s classic original, writer Steven E. De Souza admitted he penned a Commando sequel, James Cameron toyed with the idea of True Lies 2 for a while, Twins sequel Triplets has languished in development hell for decades, and Kindergarten Cop 2 eventually arrived straight to video sixteen years after the original with Dolph Lundgren in the lead.

One of Schwarzenegger’s biggest and best efforts remains Paul Verhoeven’s sci-fi actioner Total Recall, which was the most expensive production in history when cameras started rolling on the $60 million epic in March 1989, and it went on to earn over $261 million at the box office, which is well over $500 million when adjusted for inflation.

A follow up was written, that would have seen Arnie’s Douglas Quaid enjoying a happy retirement before being drawn back into another intergalactic conspiracy, but it never came together. However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 was in the works with Anthony Mackie long before it was confirmed – that it might be back on the table with Arnold potentially involved, but further details remain murky for now.

The original script for Total Recall 2 was based on Philip K. Dick’s short story The Minority Report, which was of course eventually brought to life by Steven Spielberg and Tom Cruise, while Verhoeven’s effort got a remake of its own back in 2012 with Colin Farrell that under-performed, but we’ll just have to wait and see if the sequel comes together this time.