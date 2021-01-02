Arnold Schwarzenegger Reportedly Returning For New Kindergarten Cop Movie

If you don’t count the Terminator franchise based on the loophole that he’s technically a different version of the Cyberdyne Systems Model 101 in each of the five movies he’s appeared in, then outside of his winking self-referential cameos as Trench in the Expendables series, Conan the Barbarian is the only character Arnold Schwarzenegger has played more than once.

That’s not from a lack of trying, though, with countless failed attempts made at sequelizing his biggest hits over the years, including the fabled King Conan. The action icon has turned down every Predator movie that’s been produced since the 1987 original, True Lies 2 fell through when James Cameron decided to focus his efforts on painstakingly leading the technological advancement of cinema instead, potential follow-ups for Commando and Total Recall were also nixed, and Eddie Murphy joining Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in Triplets never made it out of development hell.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Arnie is returning as John Kimble for a Kindergarten Cop sequel, which would presumably gloss over the fact that we already got one, with Dolph Lundgren stepping in for the dire 2016 VOD effort. No further details are offered, but the former Governor of California recently made a surprise appearance in an online reunion featuring the child stars of the movie, which was organized to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the smash hit family comedy.

The nostalgia factor would no doubt be more than enough to power another Kindergarten Cop to box office success, but the formula would need freshening up. Schwarzenegger is 73 years old now, so maybe they could turn the tables and have him and a bunch of unruly retirement home residents running amok until someone shows up and whips them into shape.